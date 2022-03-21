New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - COVID-19 cases are trending downward in West Virginia. It’s a far cry from January 2021, when The Mountain State’s breakthrough case count soared above 1,200. As of now, that same case count comes in at the low 50s.

“I think it’s a time for everybody to be excited and for everybody to look forward and maybe have a little bit more normal of a spring. But, people still need to be cautious because in Europe this omicron variant. It’s wreaking havoc over there.”

The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2 was responsible for 1 in 30 infections in the United Kingdom. There is some anxiety about a similar rise on our shores.

“In the United States over the past 3-weeks, we have seen the ‘BA.2 Variant’ double every week, and this last week it was responsible for 25% of the cases. In West Virginia, we have many fewer cases.”

As cases grow overseas, here, pandemic protocols are diminishing. Health leaders want to remind everyone we haven’t emerged from the cloud of coronavirus.

“As long as there is a rise of it anywhere in the world because people travel so much, The bottom line is we can still see a surge.”

Dr. Marsh adds it could be weeks until the U.S. Sees similar infection rates to the ones in Europe.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.