New strain of COVID-19 makes it’s way to the U.S.
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - COVID-19 cases are trending downward in West Virginia. It’s a far cry from January 2021, when The Mountain State’s breakthrough case count soared above 1,200. As of now, that same case count comes in at the low 50s.
The overseas surge of the new BA.2 Omicron Variant is concerning. Over the past 2-weeks, BA.2 was responsible for 1 in 30 infections in the United Kingdom. There is some anxiety about a similar rise on our shores.
As cases grow overseas, here, pandemic protocols are diminishing. Health leaders want to remind everyone we haven’t emerged from the cloud of coronavirus.
Dr. Marsh adds it could be weeks until the U.S. Sees similar infection rates to the ones in Europe.
