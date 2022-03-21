Advertisement

Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.(CNN Newsource, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daytime talk show Host Maury Povich is ending his 31-year run after this season of “Maury.”

Povich said in a statement to Deadline that he had planned to end the show once the current contract expired this year. He said he was proud of the relationship with the NBCUniversal, which produced the show, and the crew, “but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.

The series dealt with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on his guests, as well as the in-studio audience. One of the more well-known segments was the paternity test reveals, when he would tell someone whether they were a child’s father.

Before he began his talk show run, Povich worked for TV stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and other markets then hosted “A Current Affair.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
Sen. Manchin, Interior Secretary Haaland wrap up W.Va. tour at New River Gorge National Park
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors

Latest News

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning...
WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Hospitalized Justice Thomas doesn’t have COVID-19, high court says