“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.

She is the wife to the late actor Bob Denver, who was ‘Gilligan’ on “Gilligan’s Island”.

Dreama is an acclaimed writer for her work “Four Bears in a Box”, which is a children’s book. She also released her book in 2020 called, “Gilligan’s Dreams”, about her 30-year marriage to Bob.

Her passions have changed throughout the years and to Dreama it is something that comes naturally throughout life.

You know you end up with different passions in your life, acting was it for me for a long time in my young life, and of course my son will always be my passion, and then you know the road, and little buddy radio. I’m really proud of that, and then it sort of has morphed over now into kind of a more solidary thing which is writing.

Dreama has two children’s books coming out this year, “Zen and Now” and “Four Bears on a Beach”.

If you want a signed copy of her books, you can visit her website at www.BobDenver.com

