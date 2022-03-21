Advertisement

“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband

Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.(Dreama Denver)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.

She is the wife to the late actor Bob Denver, who was ‘Gilligan’ on “Gilligan’s Island”.

Dreama is an acclaimed writer for her work “Four Bears in a Box”, which is a children’s book. She also released her book in 2020 called, “Gilligan’s Dreams”, about her 30-year marriage to Bob.

Her passions have changed throughout the years and to Dreama it is something that comes naturally throughout life.

Dreama has two children’s books coming out this year, “Zen and Now” and “Four Bears on a Beach”.

If you want a signed copy of her books, you can visit her website at www.BobDenver.com

