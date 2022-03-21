Advertisement

Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police


According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is currently in the jail’s custody.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News has learned there is more to the story involving an Oak Hill woman who was reported missing by police on March 10, 2022.

According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is currently in the jail’s custody as of Friday, March 18, 2022.

Jones’ criminal complaint shows that on the same day Jones was reported missing, a charge had been filed against her by a relative saying Jones had stolen $60 from her Facebook Pay App for drugs. According to the missing person flyer, Jones was last seen with a man in a white Dodge truck with red lettering on the side leaving Oak Hill.

Right, Jones is being held in SRJ on a $25,000 bond.

WVVA News is still awaiting word from Oak Hill Police for more on the circumstances that led to her discovery.

