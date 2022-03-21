Clouds build in on Tuesday; we could turn stormy by midweek

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Aside from gradually increasing cloud cover tonight, we should see fair weather this evening. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Our Tuesday is looking dry and mild as well, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s again. The only catch? There will be more clouds around, becoming especially thick during the late afternoon and early evening.

MORE CLOUDS ON TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will be approaching the area as we head into Wednesday. Besides a stray shower or two, we still look dry, just cloudy and mild, with lows in the upper 40s-low 50s Tuesday night as strong southerly wind flow ramps up across our area.

SHOWERS AND T-STORMS ON TAP MIDWEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

By sunrise Wednesday, rain will be pushing into the area, and will continue on and off throughout the day. With above-average high temps still likely on Wednesday, we could see a few thunderstorms thanks to the heat/better instability. While severe weather is not looking widespread, a few isolated strong to severe storms with gusty winds, and locally heavy rain will be possible.

SEVERE OUTLOOK -WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be slightly cooler as the front works out of the area Thursday, and a bit breezy, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

A second (but weaker) front will swing through at the end of the workweek. Cooler (but more seasonable) air looks to be in place by Friday-Saturday, as winds change direction out of the northwest into the weekend. Highs wil be in the 40s by Friday afternoon, and we’ll drop into the 30s Friday night.

TEMP OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

With just enough moisture riding up our mountains and with cooler air in place...we could see a few rain and snow showers here & there through the weekend...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

