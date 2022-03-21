Advertisement

Bluefield State College nursing program receives $1 million in grant money

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield state college will receive $1-million as part of a workforce expansion program announced in December.

Provost and VP of Students Affairs Dr. Ted Williams said the grant will allow nursing students to understand the latest technology in the field better.

Bluefield state says that part of the money will be used on new equipment. Concord University and New River Community and Technical College are also getting funding.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) website, Sierra Jones has been found and is...
Fayette County woman reported missing arrested by police
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
Sen. Manchin, Interior Secretary Haaland wrap up W.Va. tour at New River Gorge National Park

Latest News

It’s ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’ in West Virginia. The CDC estimated...
West Virginia recognizes ‘Flood Safety and Severe Weather Awareness Week’
Theatre West Virginia is re-creating the community of Coalwood during it’s heyday and bringing...
Theatre West Virginia brings Homer Hickem’s “Rocket Boy” to life
Dreama Denver is known for her role in Gilligan’s Island and her work with Little Buddy Radio.
“Gilligan’s Dreams” author shares memories of her famous husband
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams