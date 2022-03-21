Bluefield State College nursing program receives $1 million in grant money

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield state college will receive $1-million as part of a workforce expansion program announced in December.

Provost and VP of Students Affairs Dr. Ted Williams said the grant will allow nursing students to understand the latest technology in the field better.

“This million dollars provides us with the equipment, really state-of-the-art equipment” to train our nursing students on the latest and most remarkable technologies they will encounter once they get into the field.”

Bluefield state says that part of the money will be used on new equipment. Concord University and New River Community and Technical College are also getting funding.

