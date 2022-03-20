Advertisement

Shady Spring loses out on back-to-back titles at the buzzer

Class 3A state championship game
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Shady Spring Tigers found out the ball doesn’t always bounce your way.

Braden Chapman scored to make it 59-58 Tigers with under 10 seconds to go. The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears rushed up the court and got the ball into Zycheus Dobbs’ hands. He drove into the lane and floated a shot toward the basket.

The ball hit off the front rim and bounced backward and through the basket giving the Polar Bears the win at the buzzer.

Braden Chapman had 26 to lead all scorers. Desean Goode paced the Polar Bears with 16 points. The Tigers will have this same team next season as they run it back.

