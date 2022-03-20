Advertisement

Sen. Manchin, Interior Secretary Haaland wrap up W.Va. tour at New River Gorge National Park

Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
Sen. Joe Manchin and Interior Sec. Deb Haaland speak at New River Gorge National Park
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland wrapped up a tour of West Virginia with Sen. Joe Manchin Saturday at the New River Gorge National Park. The pair spoke on a range of investments set to go toward revamping the park, as well as abandoned coal mines throughout the state.

Since its designation as a national park, Manchin says the New River Gorge has seen a 60% increase in visitors.

“I don’t know if any national park has ever taken off the way this one has,” said Manchin. He added that parks typically see a 20-25% increase following the the change to a national park.

“People are coming,” said Manchin. “They’re not slowing down. They’re going to be coming more and more because it’s accessible, it’s easy to get here.”

Along with the influx, Manchin and Haaland spoke on millions of federal dollars set to help the park manage new visitors.

“We’re proud that the department is making an estimated $9.2 million investment in New River Gorge and nearby units just this year,” said Haaland.

Those estimated funds are set to include $1.5 million to connect local trails to the park, and $1.8 million to revamp the visitor center -- along with infrastructure, travel accommodations and more.

“The law provides for a five-year re-authorization of the federal lands transportation program ... which will help fund planned roads and trail work,” said Haaland.

The pair also spoke on abandoned coal mines, which they said the state will soon see $6 billion put toward orphan wells to stop methane leakage, along with $11 billion put toward revamping abandoned mines.

