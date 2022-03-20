Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill Quarry area on Saturday. The increased police presence is being used in hopes of finding Brandon Michael Schools. Schools went missing last August in the Pounding Mill area. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt says they’ve been searching all along but are using the increased man power to search three caves as well as a large wooded area there.

“It’s a long shot but we want to make every effort to do everything we can. Just to see if he’s out there somewhere. The family hasn’t seen him in a few months and like I said we’ve been doing a lot other things. So it’s kinda of led us down to this” said Hieatt.

Hieatt says the search may carry into Sunday if they’re not able to finish searching the areas.

