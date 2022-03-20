Advertisement

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded