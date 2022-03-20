James Monroe wins Class A state title, defeats sectional foe Greater Beckley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks are your Class A state champions.

It was a southern West Virginia match up in the title game. The No. 1 seed Mavs faced Greater Beckley Christian.

James Monroe grabbed a lead in the first and never looked back, winning 72-47.

Shad Sauvage put up 23 points, while Eli Allen had a double-double: 20 points and 12 assists. Collin Fox put up 14 points in the game, while Josh Burks had eight.

Kaden Smallwood led the way for the Crusaders, with 21 points in the game.

Collin Fox, Eli Allen and Shad Sauvage were named to the Class A all-tournament team. Kendrick Wilson and Kaden Smallwood also made the cut, representing Greater Beckley on the all-tournament team.

