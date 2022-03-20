Advertisement

Clearing overnight will lead to sunny skies Monday

Temperatures will be chilly tonight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will begin to move out of our area as we head into the overnight hours. This will help to drop temperatures into the upper-mid 30s for most of the area. We could still see some gusty winds, though those will die down after midnight.

Temperatures
Temperatures

Tomorrow is looking to be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the upper 60s! Skies will remain sunny through the lunchtime hour, with a few clouds rolling in during the late afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow night are going to be a little warmer, with most of us in the lower 40s.

Nice day
Nice day

Rain returns, however, as we look ahead into the middle of the week. Tuesday will start the day with partly cloudy skies, with rain moving in during the evening and into Wednesday.

