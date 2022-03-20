Clearing overnight will lead to sunny skies Monday

Clouds will begin to move out of our area as we head into the overnight hours. This will help to drop temperatures into the upper-mid 30s for most of the area. We could still see some gusty winds, though those will die down after midnight.

Temperatures (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking to be a beautiful day, with temperatures in the upper 60s! Skies will remain sunny through the lunchtime hour, with a few clouds rolling in during the late afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow night are going to be a little warmer, with most of us in the lower 40s.

Nice day (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain returns, however, as we look ahead into the middle of the week. Tuesday will start the day with partly cloudy skies, with rain moving in during the evening and into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.