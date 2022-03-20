Advertisement

Bluefield finishes Class AA runner-up, falls to Poca in title game

WVSSAC Boys Basketball
By Hannah Howard
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield boys made an appearance in the state title game on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

The Beavers had a tough challenge at hand, facing the No. 1 seed in Poca. The Dots get it done: 65-48. Bluefield ends the season as the Class AA state runner-up.

Caleb Fuller led the Beavers in scoring with 16 points. R.J. Hairston followed behind him with 15.

Ja’eon Flack and R.J. Hairston were named to the Class AA all-tournament team.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
UPDATED: W.Va. State Police arrest wanted man in murder investigation
In Tazewell County there has been an increased law enforcement presence in the Pounding Mill...
Search efforts lead to larger police presence in Tazewell County
There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory. March 19th...
Welch has never been sweeter
police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors

Latest News

Fairmont Senior vs. Shady Spring
Shady Spring loses out on back-to-back titles at the buzzer
James Monroe: Class A State Champions
James Monroe wins Class A state title, defeats sectional foe Greater Beckley
Shady Spring
Shady beats Wheeling Central, one win away from back-to-back titles
SHADY SPRING