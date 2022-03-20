Bluefield finishes Class AA runner-up, falls to Poca in title game
WVSSAC Boys Basketball
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield boys made an appearance in the state title game on Saturday for the first time since 2014.
The Beavers had a tough challenge at hand, facing the No. 1 seed in Poca. The Dots get it done: 65-48. Bluefield ends the season as the Class AA state runner-up.
Caleb Fuller led the Beavers in scoring with 16 points. R.J. Hairston followed behind him with 15.
Ja’eon Flack and R.J. Hairston were named to the Class AA all-tournament team.
