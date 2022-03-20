Back in the saddle! Women are riding at the top of carriage rides at the Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in more than 40 years women are taking the reins of carriage rides at the Greenbrier Hotel.

This form of transportation dates back to the beginning of the history of this storied Hotel, but somethings been missing for decades.

First time in many years, maybe upwards to 40 years that we have carriage drivers that are women in the league. We are not only just doing one, two, but we have four ladies in training.

There are hundreds of people working for Americas Resort in White Sulphur Springs, and now women in this workforce want to return to the reigns of the carriage rides here.

“Since I’ve been here in 2019, we have had a lot of interest again through the female league they all want to come in and provide a great expectation and experience for our guest and they do it very well.”, said Miller.

And Miller said there are a growing number of women who want to work in other areas as well like the fishing and gun areas. The women who want to renew their role will be learning with new members of the stable.

“We have a long history of people who have worked here they also work with our horses. We have two in training right now Sue and Sally, which we are excited to have part of the team.”, said Miller.

Open air activities are popular as pandemic friendly fun and look for more women in the driver’s seat of carriage rides right now and in the future at The Greenbrier.

If you want to book the carriage ride for yourself or someone you know, you can book here. The Greenbrier - Carriage / Sleigh Ride

