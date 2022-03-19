Welch has never been sweeter

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -There is a new business open in Welch serving up sweet treats and something savory.

March 19th marked the grand opening of Three Little Cupcakes on Bank street in Welch.

Smiles filled the street for the occasion, the Mayor shared his excitement.

It’s really good, and it’s good for Welch. It gives you some variety and not only for the citizens of Welch but you know we are trying to be this ATV community also. So, it’s good that they have a choice and a variety to come in and shop at too.

The bakery specializes in cakes, cupcakes, macaroons, breads, and much more. The co-owner says it’s a labor of love.

“Amanda cooks with love I’m telling you everything is homemade, there’s nothing out of a box here, everything is fresh, there is nothing that we don’t do that’s not fresh.”, said Ryan Sizemore, Co-Owner, Three Little Cupcakes.

Sizemore went on to say they support fellow merchants, “We go to our local grocery store, we want to keep everything local cause there is nothing in McDowell County. We’ve gotta have something, McDowell County’s growing, we are gonna get bigger.”

Amanda and Ryan have been together four years. They opened the bakery in their hometown to help grow the community they grew up in.

“I’ve been doing this in my home for the last almost 11 years and my dream is always to have a store front. I want to be able to give back to the community that I grew up in and just give something like this here, that’s never been here, well that hasn’t been here in a long long time. I mean the whole community, we’ve just got so much support behind us.”, Amanda Gianato, Owner, Three Little Cupcakes.

The support was visible on March 19th as there was a line that went out the door.

While you didn’t see dancing in the streets, there was live music that filled the air, and there was also face painting set up for the kiddos. Many members of the community were out that day to welcome the newest bakery in town.

You can find Three Little Cupcakes at 21 Bank Street or look them up on Facebook.

Their hours are Tuesday-Friday 11:00 AM-6:00 PM. Saturday 9:30 AM- 2:00 PM.

