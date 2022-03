CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring boys basketball team is one win away from back-to-back state titles.

The Tigers downed Wheeling Central in the semifinal round Friday night: 59-49.

No. 1 seed Shady will face No. 3 seed Fairmont Senior at 5:30 PM Saturday in the Class-AAA championship game.

