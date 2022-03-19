Occasional showers & gusty winds are possible into Saturday; still mild to begin the weekend

TONIGHT'S FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system working through the area will bring occasionally gusty winds (over 25-30 MPH) overnight and into the weekend. We’ll otherwise stay mild overnight with occasional showers (especially re-developing after midnight and into early Saturday AM) Lows tonight will be mild, in the 50s for most with strong southerly wind flow present.

FRONTAL SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring some early morning rain to start, but as we head toward the afternoon, showers should taper more, and we could see some more breaks of sun, especially east of I-77.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE EARLY (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will top off in the 60s for most Saturday afternoon.

CLEARING OUT A BIT SAT PM (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front pulls out of the area Saturday night, colder NW wind flow will ramp up across our western facing slopes. We could see just enough moisture squeezed out across the higher terrain for a few rain/snow showers early Sunday morning (mainly before sunrise).

A LITTLE RAIN/SNOW POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

Lows Saturday night-early Sunday will fall into the 30s. We aren’t expecting any accumulation in most areas (just flakes mixing in). Some of the highest elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could still see perhaps a dusting (mainly on the grass).

MODEL DATA SNOW/SLEET (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, we will dry out a bit more into the afternoon but will be cooler (but still seasonable), with high temps in the upper 40s/low50s. Sunday night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows again in the 30s.

FUTURECAST-SUNDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm up again to start next week...with highs back in the upper 50s-mid 60s and sunshine on Monday!

Stay tuned!

