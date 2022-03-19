Advertisement

A gorgeous start to spring tomorrow after rain moves though the area

Some showers in the morning will give way to clearing skies through the afternoon
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Things will get a little cold tonight as a few scattered bands of rain move through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for most of us, and we could see some gusty wind at times though the night.

Rain
Rain(WVVA WEATHER)

Some stray showers could still linger tomorrow morning for the first day of Spring! Most of it will move out of the area by lunchtime though, leaving us with clear skies and slightly chilly temperatures throughout the day.

Spring
Spring(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday looks to be sunny and warm, with a chance of rain through the middle of next week.

