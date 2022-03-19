Advertisement

Bluefield downs St. Marys, headed to Class-AA state championship game

WVSSAC Boys Basketball
By Hannah Howard
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield boys basketball team is headed back to the state championship game for the first time since 2014.

The No. 3 seed Beavers beat the No. 2 seed St. Marys in the semifinal round Friday morning: 60-57.

Bluefield will face the No. 1 seed Poca in the championship game Saturday.

