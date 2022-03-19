Bluefield downs St. Marys, headed to Class-AA state championship game

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield boys basketball team is headed back to the state championship game for the first time since 2014.

The No. 3 seed Beavers beat the No. 2 seed St. Marys in the semifinal round Friday morning: 60-57.

Bluefield will face the No. 1 seed Poca in the championship game Saturday.

@beavernationFB looking for a trip to the state championship game — facing St. Marys in the Class-AA semifinals🏀 #wvprepbb @WVVASPORTS pic.twitter.com/3AdLdYk6xp — Hannah Howard (@HannahNHoward) March 18, 2022

