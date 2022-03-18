Advertisement

Youngkin names director of Department of Conservation and Recreation

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin announced Friday he has appointed Matthew Wells as the next director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, according to the department.

The DCR is Virginia’s lead conservation agency, in charge of the state’s habitats, parks, clean water, dams and access to the outdoors.

“Matt Wells is a talented leader who understands what Virginians care about,” said Senior Advisor to the Governor Andrew Wheeler. “His extensive background in the public, private and non-profit sectors, along with his proven ability to build broad coalitions, qualify him to guide the next phase of the agency’s work to protect our environment and make the commonwealth a great place to live and work.”

Wells has 20 years of experience in politics, policy and advocacy. Most recently, he was Senior Regional Manager for State Government Relations at WestRock, a company working in sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions. In the role, he managed the company’s interests in environmental stewardship and sustainability, forestry, economic development and other issues across multiple states.

