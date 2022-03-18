Advertisement

W.Va. State Police search for wanted man in murder investigation

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Tuesday morning, Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, from Saint Albans, W.Va., and Anthony Hizer, 36, from Madison, W.Va. became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, Westfall shot Hizer causing his death.

A murder warrant has been obtained for Timothy Westfall and authorities are trying to locate him.

Westfall is 5′10 and approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes. Authorities say that Westfall is possibly driving a blue 2007 Ford 500 with W.Va. registration 34J872.

Westfall could be in the Huntington area or possibly in route to Florida.

This investigation is being conducted by the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 304-369-7800.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors

Latest News

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol insurrection
The appropriations bill just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build...
W.Va. senator helps to secure 300k for aviation program at NRCTC
PreK Kids
Southwest Virginia communities now have a free and easy-to-use online directory for Early Childhood Care
DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
Former Virginia officer, West Virginia lawmaker plead guilty in connection with Capitol riot