W.Va. State Police search for wanted man in murder investigation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Tuesday morning, Timothy Lang Westfall, 33, from Saint Albans, W.Va., and Anthony Hizer, 36, from Madison, W.Va. became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, Westfall shot Hizer causing his death.

A murder warrant has been obtained for Timothy Westfall and authorities are trying to locate him.

Westfall is 5′10 and approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes. Authorities say that Westfall is possibly driving a blue 2007 Ford 500 with W.Va. registration 34J872.

Westfall could be in the Huntington area or possibly in route to Florida.

This investigation is being conducted by the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 304-369-7800.

