W.Va. senator helps to secure 300k for aviation program at NRCTC

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The appropriations bill that was just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build a new aviation program at New River Community and Technical College.

The program has been in the works for several months now, but now the college has the funding to make it happen.

According to NRCTC Pres. Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, $300,000 will go toward building a new facility to house the program near the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

“Aviation as a field is up and coming and the prospects for jobs are wide open. There are companies that are coming to this area to relocate. So we’ll be able to provide the trained work force for them as well as the existing businesses that are already in this area.”

Dr. Copenhaver credited Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, and Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker for their work in shepherding the funding through.

