Advertisement

W.Va. senator helps to secure 300k for aviation program at NRCTC


The appropriations bill just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build...
The appropriations bill just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build a new aviation program at New River Community and Technical College.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The appropriations bill that was just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build a new aviation program at New River Community and Technical College.

The program has been in the works for several months now, but now the college has the funding to make it happen.

According to NRCTC Pres. Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, $300,000 will go toward building a new facility to house the program near the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

“Aviation as a field is up and coming and the prospects for jobs are wide open. There are companies that are coming to this area to relocate. So we’ll be able to provide the trained work force for them as well as the existing businesses that are already in this area.”

Dr. Copenhaver credited Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia, and Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Tucker for their work in shepherding the funding through.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Latest News

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol insurrection
PreK Kids
Southwest Virginia communities now have a free and easy-to-use online directory for Early Childhood Care
DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
Former Virginia officer, West Virginia lawmaker plead guilty in connection with Capitol riot
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors