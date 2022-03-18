Advertisement

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday,...
Kendall Heiman stands with the loner car she has driven for the past two months, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan., while a dealership works to repair her Volkswagen 2021 Atlas Cross Sport after the car slammed on the brakes for no reason on Jan. 5. Heiman and a dozen other Cross Sport owners have filed complaints about the issues with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has prompted a recall.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem, some reporting nearly being rear-ended by other vehicles.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023, Atlas Cross Sports from 2020 through 2023.

The documents say the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash.

The company hasn’t developed a fix yet.

Owners will get letters starting May 10.

To find out if your vehicle is included in a recall, check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recalls website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Latest News

A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled
A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the...
Surveillance video shows bus after deadly shooting
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
An investigation claims that a Black Sea palace belongs to Vladimir Putin.
Report suggests oligarchs corruptly enriching Putin
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war