Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors

James Monroe High School
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County school district Superintendent gave a statement after assault rumors came from James Monroe High School.

“Administration typically does not respond to community rumors. School systems are limited in addressing such issues because of restrictions from both state and federal law. However, an unsubstantiated rumor is circulating that a student assaulted a teacher at James Monroe High School/Monroe County Technical Center,” said Superintendent Joetta Basile

“This rumor is creating a material disruption to the school system. Administration seeks to quash this rumor, including allegations that the school system is attempting to “hide something.” Although an assault was reported, there is absolutely no evidence to support the allegations. In fact, video evidence, among other evidence, unequivocally disproves the allegations. Also, administration cannot speak on behalf of law enforcement, but there have been no findings of an assault by any student on a school employee by either the State Police or Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.”

Basile also said, “While administration takes allegations of this nature seriously, reports these types of allegations to law enforcement for investigation, and also investigates the allegations independently, here, no assault occurred.”

“In fact, no incident occurred that would be contrary to the expectations that we have for our students. Of course, should this or any investigation warrant personnel action, Monroe County Schools is precluded from discussing these actions publicly.”

Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School

