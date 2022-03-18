Southwest Virginia communities now have a free and easy-to-use online directory for Early Childhood Care

ABINGDON, Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia families now have an easy-to-use online tool to help find affordable, accessible child care called “Birth to 5 Hub.”

United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has begun offering a Coordinated Enrollment portal for early childhood care and education on its website, unitedwayswva.org.

The Birth to 5 Hub, built with funds from Ready Regions Southwest, can be found at unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub.

The Birth to 5 Hub includes a county-specific database of all participating family day homes, child care centers, Head Start programs, and public school VPI programs available to parents in Southwest Virginia.

“Coordinated Enrollment through unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub will be a great resource for finding early childhood care and education providers in Southwest Virginia,” says Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO. “The Birth to 5 Hub will connect families who need child care with multiple options so they can make the best choice for their child or children.”

