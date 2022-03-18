Princeton’s Economic Development Authority begins re-branding, city continues infrastructure work

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders within the Princeton Economic Development Authority are finalizing a new logo. It features shades of orange and blue, colors inspired by evening skies in the city’s with hints of inspiration from Interstate 77 and Highway 460. The new logo is underscored with a refreshed slogan: “PEDA: Your Intersection of Opportunity and Investment”

“We thought it was important to incorporate into the insignia because our infrastructure is an important part of our local economy. Without those two highway systems many of our businesses and residents wouldn’t have access and thrive the way they do” said Economic Development Director, Samuel Lusk.

Starry Eyes Media won the bid to craft the new logo and slogan. Lusk says that local firm is part of a larger project for the economic development authority to enhance the city’s digital footprint, specifically, a website that could be up and running by June.

“On our website we’re looking to have a number of features. A comprehensive business inventory, we’re going to list all of our commercial properties in town on the website. We’re also going to have a one stop shop business incentive tab for those looking to start a business” said Lusk.

Re-branding isn’t the only improvement underway in Princeton, 180 thousand dollars is going towards installing small cell towers in the city to upgrade cell phone connectivity to handle 5G.

“With those funds it will be implementing 13 towers that are going to be set up throughout the city. Each one having approximately one thousand to two thousand feet of coverage from each location. So, much of Princeton will be covered with this new technology” said Princeton City Manager, Mike Webb.

They will connect to AT&T’s network and should be operational by the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.