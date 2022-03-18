The New Normal: Panel answers Covid questions

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA’s ‘The New Normal’ panel discussion included a question and answer segment from professionals including local surgeon Dr. Fred Barker, West Virginia’s health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, Beckley psychologist Dr. Kristi Dumas and Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks.

The panelists answered questions about booster shots, mental health during pandemic, how EMTs respond to ambulance calls/protocols during the pandemic and more.

New normal 7 p.m. special

