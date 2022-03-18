Advertisement

New bakery opens up shop in Princeton

Daily Bread is located on High Street and offers freshly baked foods like cinnamon rolls and pepperoni rolls.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new bakery in Princeton has opened up shop. Daily Bread is located on High Street and offers freshly baked foods like cinnamon rolls and pepperoni rolls. The bakery is owned by Kenya Kadjo and her family. She says her family loves to bake and is proud to be a new business owner in the city.

“I just hope that everyone will come out and we can be a light to the community. That they partake in our food and we’ll be blessed. We have such an awesome story and family and this community in this town. My family has been here forever and so hopefully we want everyone to try our food” said Kadjo.

Right now the bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm for take out orders only.

