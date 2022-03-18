Mainly dry conditions today; showers move back this evening

We are dry and mainly clear right now, but as we head throughout the day clouds will begin to increase as a cold front approaches the region. This front will also bring gusty winds. Winds will be out of the south today and could gust upwards of 30-35 mph at times. Those strong southerly winds will also keep up mild as high temperatures top off in the 60s and even the 70s for some.

Clouds will increase throughout the day leading to some showers this evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the evening hours, showers will start pushing into the area. This is not expected to be a washout, but rather some occasional showers from time to time throughout the night. Temperatures will stay mild overnight only getting down into the 50s for most. We will continue to be breezy tonight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Some showers are possible tomorrow morning, but most look to see a break in the precipitation for the afternoon. We will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow but some sun will try to peek through the clouds at times. Gusty winds will flip out of the west cooling us down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some more light scattered showers are possible Saturday night.

Winds could gust upwards of 30-35 mph at times Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

With the exception of a few morning showers, the first day of spring looks drier with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. We look to stay dry and warm-up for the beginning of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

