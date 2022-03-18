Advertisement

James Monroe and Greater Beckley Christian win semi-final games, set up rematch for state title

Mavericks and Crusaders to meet for fourth time
By Josh Widman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Class-A state championship game is a rematch of the sectional title game between two viewing area teams.

James Monroe is the top seed and cruised past St. Joe 67-44 in the semis on Thursday night.

Greater Beckley is the seven seed and upset three-seed Tucker County 48-40 early Thursday afternoon.

Both schools are seeking their first state championship.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Latest News

Autumn Dickerson
Princeton’s Autumn Dickerson signs with B-State cheer program
JACOB WICKLINE
Two Spartan athletes put pen to paper, headed to play college football
CLASS AAA QUARTERFINAL
Shady Spring cruises past North Marion in quarterfinals, confident headed into semis
CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS
Bluefield downs familiar foe Wyoming East, advances to Class AA semifinals