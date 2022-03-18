James Monroe and Greater Beckley Christian win semi-final games, set up rematch for state title
Mavericks and Crusaders to meet for fourth time
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Class-A state championship game is a rematch of the sectional title game between two viewing area teams.
James Monroe is the top seed and cruised past St. Joe 67-44 in the semis on Thursday night.
Greater Beckley is the seven seed and upset three-seed Tucker County 48-40 early Thursday afternoon.
Both schools are seeking their first state championship.
