Advertisement

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol insurrection

(Gray DC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for participating in the breach of the U.S. Capitol plead guilty Friday and waived his rights to a speedy trial.

Derrick Evans, who represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates, plead guilty to civil disorder.

Friday, the judge accepted Evans guilty plea.

Evans signed a plea agreement January 31, in which he admitted to taking part of the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

As part of the deal, all other charges in the case have been dropped.

Friday, the judge said the maximum sentence would be five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of three years.

A sentencing data for Evans was set Friday for June 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Evans livestreamed many of the events as they unfolded at the nation’s capital on January 6, including entering the U.S. Capitol. That video has since been taken down and the page is no longer accessible on Facebook.

Court documents state that Evans posted a live video of the moment he and the crowd entered the U.S. Capitol.

Evans could be heard chanting at people in the front of the crowd at the doorway, saying “Move! Move! Move!”

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans was heard in the video.

Following the breach, Evans announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

At the time of his resignation Evans said, “The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.”

Former W.Va. House of Delegates member reaches plea deal in U.S. Capitol insurrection

As part of the plea agreement, Evans has agreed to sit down with law enforcement regarding the events of January 6, if asked to.

Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County Friday for his participate in the breach at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Evans is also responsible for paying restitution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the last information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Latest News

The appropriations bill just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build...
W.Va. senator helps to secure 300k for aviation program at NRCTC
PreK Kids
Southwest Virginia communities now have a free and easy-to-use online directory for Early Childhood Care
DC Riot Anniversary-Fracker
Former Virginia officer, West Virginia lawmaker plead guilty in connection with Capitol riot
James Monroe High School
Superintendent gives statement following assault rumors