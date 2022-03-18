Advertisement

Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death

Police said a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman. (Source: WPEC/Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman who was walking her bicycle across a draw bridge as it opened.

West Palm Beach police arrested the 43-year-old bridgetender on Thursday.

She was on duty Feb. 6 as the cyclist walked across the bridge connecting Palm Beach to the mainland.

The bridge opened just before she made it to the other side, and she fell to her death.

Police say the bridgetender was interviewed by detectives again Thursday before she was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.

Latest News

The appropriations bill just passed by lawmakers in Washington, D.C., includes funding to build...
W.Va. senator helps to secure 300k for aviation program at NRCTC
Deanna Cook, left, poses for a photograph with her mother Colleen at their home in Malden,...
House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair
Donna Craig-Brown holds "Doug" what was believed to be the world's largest potato in the garden...
World’s largest potato denied title because it’s not actually a potato at all
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Ex-Virginia police officer pleads guilty to storming Capitol
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine