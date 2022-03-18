Concord University is awarded $1.5 million toward new nursing program
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University is finally receiving its cut of $1.5 million from the original $48 million workforce expansion in December of last year. Concord University’s President Kendra Boggess said the funding will help fuel a new generation of nursing talent in Southern West Virginia
The new program will also lend a helping hand at combatting West Virginia’s nursing shortage. Last year, 1,700 nurses didn’t renew their licenses due to the stress of the job over the course of the pandemic.
Some hospitals have elected to work directly with Concord’s program in hopes to recruit future nurses.
President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said they hope to develop a close relationship with concord that will create a pipeline for new nurses.
