Concord University is awarded $1.5 million toward new nursing program

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University is finally receiving its cut of $1.5 million from the original $48 million workforce expansion in December of last year. Concord University’s President Kendra Boggess said the funding will help fuel a new generation of nursing talent in Southern West Virginia

“We have many students who may want to be in the sciences, they’re not sure what they want to do. They may think they want to be pre-med. So I think it will draw some of those students and new students as well.”

The new program will also lend a helping hand at combatting West Virginia’s nursing shortage. Last year, 1,700 nurses didn’t renew their licenses due to the stress of the job over the course of the pandemic.

“Basically, the nurses are burnt out, tired of the covid pandemic and everything else that has occurred the past couple of years. They’re just tired. They’re moving around, they’re traveling, they’re going to other states. So, there’s a lot of that.”

Some hospitals have elected to work directly with Concord’s program in hopes to recruit future nurses.

President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital Karen Bowling said they hope to develop a close relationship with concord that will create a pipeline for new nurses.

“It’s very exciting for us to know that now concord is going to have a nursing program and that there’s a bigger talent pool that can get into nursing school and obviously and go to another good program in the southern part of the state and provide us with nursing graduates.”

