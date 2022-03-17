Advertisement

We will get lucky and dry up later this St. Patrick’s Day

More sunshine and mild temperatures are expected this afternoon
Rain showers will come to an end and clouds will decrease heading into the afternoon hours.
Rain showers will come to an end and clouds will decrease heading into the afternoon hours.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some showers are out there this morning but they will begin to move off to the east by lunchtime. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, however, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be mild today with highs in the 60s across the region making for a pretty nice afternoon to get out and enjoy any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Showers are possible this morning but some sunshine returns this afternoon.
Showers are possible this morning but some sunshine returns this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will continue into the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s for most of the region tonight.

Outlook for tonight
Outlook for tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Most of the day tomorrow will stay dry. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and eventually, some showers will start to fall tomorrow evening as a cold front approaches the region. That front will also bring some gusty winds. Wind gusts upwards of 30 mph are possible at times on Friday. Temperatures will be even warmer than we are today with highs in the 60s and even the low 70s in our lower elevations.

Clouds and wind will increase as a front approaches the area on Friday.
Clouds and wind will increase as a front approaches the area on Friday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will continue through the day on Saturday. Widespread rain is not expected but rather just some off-and-on showers. We will stay windy on Saturday as well but the wind and rain will begin to die down Saturday night.

Winds could gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday.
Winds could gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry up for the first day of spring on Sunday but we will be cooler. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs only getting into the upper 40s and 50s. A warm-up is on the way for the early part of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the very latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Appalachian Salmon aims to construct a facility in Fairdale to raise salmon for a new...
A new land-based seafood company looks to set up shop in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Full video forecast (3/16/2022)
Full video forecast (3/16/2022)
WET TO START, DRY TO FINISH
St. Patrick’s Day will start off wet, but will end on a drier note
Showers move in this afternoon
Showers move in this afternoon
Rain chances continue through the rest of the week.
Rounds of rain move through the region this week