We will get lucky and dry up later this St. Patrick’s Day

Some showers are out there this morning but they will begin to move off to the east by lunchtime. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, however, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be mild today with highs in the 60s across the region making for a pretty nice afternoon to get out and enjoy any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Showers are possible this morning but some sunshine returns this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will continue into the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s for most of the region tonight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of the day tomorrow will stay dry. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and eventually, some showers will start to fall tomorrow evening as a cold front approaches the region. That front will also bring some gusty winds. Wind gusts upwards of 30 mph are possible at times on Friday. Temperatures will be even warmer than we are today with highs in the 60s and even the low 70s in our lower elevations.

Clouds and wind will increase as a front approaches the area on Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers will continue through the day on Saturday. Widespread rain is not expected but rather just some off-and-on showers. We will stay windy on Saturday as well but the wind and rain will begin to die down Saturday night.

Winds could gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry up for the first day of spring on Sunday but we will be cooler. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs only getting into the upper 40s and 50s. A warm-up is on the way for the early part of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the very latest on WVVA.

