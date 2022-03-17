Two Spartan athletes put pen to paper, headed to play college football
Jacob Wickline to WVU, Garrett Bennett to Waynesburg University
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two Greenbrier East football players are headed to the college level.
Jacob Wickline and Garrett Bennett made things official on Wednesday. Wickline is headed to West Virginia University as a preferred walk on, while Bennett is headed to Waynesburg University.
