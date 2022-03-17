Showers return Friday afternoon; we’ll dry back out for the start of Spring

We look dry for the rest of our St. Patty’s “night”. We should see partly cloudy skies into the evening, some areas of fog, and mild overnight low temps in the 40s again.

A frontal system moving in from the west will bring a renewed chance of rain into Friday.

We’ll start off the day dry, but showers look likely (on and off) during the afternoon and evening (mainly after 3 PM). We’ll get a bit a bit breezy at times as the front moves in, but we will still be mild, with highs tomorrow in the mid-60s to low 70s!

We’ll continue to see occasional showers...and even a few thunderstorms into Friday night, but severe weather is not expected across our area. Lows Friday night will be mild, hovering in the low-mid 50s for most.

Occasional showers (with some locally heavier downpours at times) look possible into Saturday morning, but we should get some breaks of sun and dry out for most of Saturday afternoon.

Temps will still be above-average for the first part of the weekend, in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Winds will change direction behind the departing front into Saturday night (out of the northwest). Temps will be cooler, therefore, dropping back into the 30s late Saturday night-early Sunday.

We could see a few re-developing spotty showers during this time period as well, as winds will squeeze out any remaining moisture over our mountains. At higher elevations, we could see a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time, but with the warmer ground still, accumulations are looing negligibile.

Sunday, we will clear back out. We’ll be cooler, but seasonable for this time of year, topping off in the upper 40s/low 50s.

We look to warm back up again into early next week....

Stay tuned!

