Advertisement

Showers return Friday afternoon; we’ll dry back out for the start of Spring

Rain possible Friday PM - Sat AM
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We look dry for the rest of our St. Patty’s “night”. We should see partly cloudy skies into the evening, some areas of fog, and mild overnight low temps in the 40s again.

OVERNIGHT FORECAST
OVERNIGHT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system moving in from the west will bring a renewed chance of rain into Friday.

RAIN ON THE WAY
RAIN ON THE WAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start off the day dry, but showers look likely (on and off) during the afternoon and evening (mainly after 3 PM). We’ll get a bit a bit breezy at times as the front moves in, but we will still be mild, with highs tomorrow in the mid-60s to low 70s!

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see occasional showers...and even a few thunderstorms into Friday night, but severe weather is not expected across our area. Lows Friday night will be mild, hovering in the low-mid 50s for most.

SEVER WEATHER STAYS WEST
SEVER WEATHER STAYS WEST(WVVA WEATHER)

Occasional showers (with some locally heavier downpours at times) look possible into Saturday morning, but we should get some breaks of sun and dry out for most of Saturday afternoon.

SHOWERS EARLY SATURDAY
SHOWERS EARLY SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will still be above-average for the first part of the weekend, in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

SOME SUN SATURDAY AFTERNOON
SOME SUN SATURDAY AFTERNOON(WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will change direction behind the departing front into Saturday night (out of the northwest). Temps will be cooler, therefore, dropping back into the 30s late Saturday night-early Sunday.

TEMPS WILL BE CLOSER TO AVG ON SUNDAY
TEMPS WILL BE CLOSER TO AVG ON SUNDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few re-developing spotty showers during this time period as well, as winds will squeeze out any remaining moisture over our mountains. At higher elevations, we could see a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time, but with the warmer ground still, accumulations are looing negligibile.

SNOW SAT NIGHT-SUNDAY AM
SNOW SAT NIGHT-SUNDAY AM(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, we will clear back out. We’ll be cooler, but seasonable for this time of year, topping off in the upper 40s/low 50s.

We look to warm back up again into early next week....

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Appalachian Salmon aims to construct a facility in Fairdale to raise salmon for a new...
A new land-based seafood company looks to set up shop in southern W.Va.

Latest News

Drying up throughout St. Patrick's Day
Drying up throughout St. Patrick's Day
Rain showers will come to an end and clouds will decrease heading into the afternoon hours.
We will get lucky and dry up later this St. Patrick’s Day
Full video forecast (3/16/2022)
Full video forecast (3/16/2022)
WET TO START, DRY TO FINISH
St. Patrick’s Day will start off wet, but will end on a drier note