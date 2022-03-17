Shady Spring cruises past North Marion in quarterfinals, confident headed into semis
WVSSAC Boys Basketball
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Shady Spring boys faced North Marion in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament on Wednesday.
The Tigers, the No. 1 seed in Class AAA, had no trouble taking down the Huskies: 79-45.
Five Shady players put up double-digits. The Tigers advance to the semifinal round on Friday.
