Advertisement

From schools to vaccines: Justice, Youngkin chart path forward in COVID fight

Governors Justice and Youngkin explain their focus moving forward in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governors Justice and Youngkin explain their focus moving forward in the COVID-19 pandemic.(WVVA News)
By Jared Kline
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice urged West Virginians not to become complacent two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s always stay on guard and let’s just don’t get frustrated and say, ‘we just don’t want anything to do with this and we’re not going to do anything and let’s just have a party’ […] and then all of a sudden something really and truly bad happens,” Justice said.

The number of daily new positive cases in West Virginia have declined significantly since a spike in January caused by the omicron variant. 5,295 cases were recorded in the state on January 21, 2022, a single day record during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

In early January, Governor Justice was diagnosed with COVID-19 before he was set to deliver his State of the State address to the legislature.

“It was no good and it wasn’t any fun, I’ll promise you that,” Justice said. “For a couple days, it was really bad.”

Justice said his symptoms included a headache, fever, elevated heart rate and high blood pressure. The 70-year-old credited getting fully vaccinated and the booster shot recommended by the CDC for his case not being more serious.

The Republican governor is still urging West Virginians to get the shots.

“If we can get another 10 across the finish line, a thousand across the finish line, 5,000 across the finish line, how many lives are we going to save,” he said.

Nearly 54% of West Virginians had received the first two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the middle of March 2022, according to the WV DHHR. Less than half, around 43%, had a booster shot.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health show more than 70% of the population was fully vaccinated at the same time. [get data on booster percentage]

“The best way to keep our families safe and ourselves safe is to get the vaccine and if you’ve had the vaccine to get boosted,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

During the first couple weeks of his term, Youngkin has pushed to make measures meant to protect communities against the spread of COVID-19 less stringent. In January, he ended a requirement put in place by his Democratic predecessor for state workers to get vaccinated or tested, including at public colleges and universities.

“This is a moment for people to take charge of their own health,” Youngkin said about the state of the pandemic. “I believe that this is the best way for us to charter our path forward.”

A month after taking office, Youngkin also signed a bipartisan bill into law prohibiting school districts from instituting mask mandates.

“What that means is that people get to choose,” he said. “If you feel like you should wear a mask or your parents want you to wear a mask, then you can absolutely wear a mask.”

A similar push in West Virginia’s legislature during the 2022 session to restrict local school divisions from requiring masks did not make it to the governor’s desk.

Justice said he would have signed off on such a bill.

“I can’t stand to see our kids in those masks,” Justice said. “I know it’s tough on them. I know it’s hurting them.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Appalachian Salmon aims to construct a facility in Fairdale to raise salmon for a new...
A new land-based seafood company looks to set up shop in southern W.Va.

Latest News

The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.
Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out
Raleigh County Commission on Aging celebrates 50 years of senior nutrition program
Raleigh County Commission on Aging celebrates 50 years of senior nutrition program
Sierra Jones
Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman
Autumn Dickerson
Princeton’s Autumn Dickerson signs with B-State cheer program