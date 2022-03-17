Parent alleging sexual assault in McDowell County school speaks out

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A lawsuit filed last month in McDowell County circuit court alleges three females at Mount View Middle School were sexually assaulted by an unidentified juvenile. The mother of Jane Doe number one identified only as Kim Doe in the lawsuit spoke with WVVA about this topic.

The suit says Kim Doe’s daughter was was not the first nor the last victim of the male student.

“If you were standing beside of me, you honestly could’ve heard my heart break. You feel terrible as a mother because I couldn’t protect her. I feel terrible as a mother because I can’t take the pain away” said Kim Doe.

Travis Griffith is Kim Doe’s lawyer. He says parents are supposed to be notified and present when student is questioned by school officials. He says in this case, that did not happen. It’s something he says the school’s policy should also reflect.

“I was never contacted from the school or say hey we’re sorry what happened to your kid. We’re going to do everything we can humanly possible to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else and the twenty minutes I was waiting for my child to get home, just to find out that it happened to two other girls was to say the least, mind blowing” said Doe.

Kim Doe says the school should have done a better job taking the previous reports of sexual assaults seriously. She says the school showed favoritism due to the unidentified juvenile being an athlete.

“I’m also angry at the fact that my child felt like she couldn’t tell me that it happened because of the bullying and the injustice of the very first victim. Because of them not being very proactive but more pro-athlete. If that would’ve been handled in a different situation then this really wouldn’t have happened and I think someone needs to answer for that” said Doe.

Kim Doe says she realizes nothing will change what happened to her daughter but says the main goal of the lawsuit is to make sure nothing like this happens again.

On March 10, another student was also added to the lawsuit. Stay with WVVA as we continue to learn more about this lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.