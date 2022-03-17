Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill POlice Dept. is asking for the communities help in locating a missing woman.

Sierra Jones, 21, was last seen on Thursday, March 10th, with a male in a white Dodge truck with red lettering leaving the Oak Hill area.

Jones has brown hair and hazel eyes and she is approximatley 5′8 in height.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Oak Hill Police Dept at 304-465-0596 or call 911.

