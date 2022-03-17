Advertisement

Oak Hill Police ask for help in search for missing woman

Sierra Jones
Sierra Jones(Oak Hill Police Dept.)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill POlice Dept. is asking for the communities help in locating a missing woman.

Sierra Jones, 21, was last seen on Thursday, March 10th, with a male in a white Dodge truck with red lettering leaving the Oak Hill area.

Jones has brown hair and hazel eyes and she is approximatley 5′8 in height.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Oak Hill Police Dept at 304-465-0596 or call 911.

