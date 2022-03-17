How to improve mental health after COVID

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In early 2020 as many people learned of this new virus called COVID-19 they were forced into isolation out of fear for themselves and loved ones. Now, as health officials say we are beginning to emerge out of the darkness, some people may still be battling mental health issues caused by the pandemic.

Valerie Burrell with “Empower Me Coaching & Counseling” says she has seen more couples coming in for help the pandemic forcing them to spend more time than usual with each other.

“For whatever reason the pandemic sometimes bringing both parties together in the same place and space allowed them the opportunity to see their spouses in a different light” said Burrell.

The National Institute of Mental Health says nearly one-in-five adults in the U.S. lives with a mental illness. That’s the equivalent of 52.9 million people. And it’s not just adults impacted. Specialists say stress from parents can translate to their children.

“What we’re realizing is this pandemic has been a form of trauma for us as adults and for kids and really making sure the kids are getting the support they need. And that we as adults and professionals and parents, caregivers are recognizing those symptoms in our kids” said CAD Program Coordinator, Lindsay Pack.

Those at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center say they have seen an increase in people suffering from not only mental health issues but also substance abuse since the pandemic began. The center recently received grants to help combat mental health emergencies with new counselors.

Among those services tele-health sessions which can reach those is rural areas.

“That’s what we’re here for. We’re not here to pass judgement or to put a label on mental illness or substance use, they go hand-in-hand. We want to end the stigma and we do want to encourage people to reach out and get help. That’s what these grants are for, that’s what we’re here for. That’s why we do it, is to provide support for these people” said Director of Crisis Services, Douglas Smith.

“We have tele-health services and that has really helped us to offer services to someone who wouldn’t have transportation or time to make it into our center. Tele-health came on pretty quickly when COVID came and it’s been really good for people especially is rural areas” said Grant Project Director, Candace Nelson.

Experts say keeping your daily routine can be key.

“With anything, consistency is a key. When you’ve been out of the loop of a certain thing for a certain time, it affects you. They say it takes 21 days for something to become a habit. We have to get into the habit of being consistent again so start small. You know if it’s three days a week start there. But at least be consistent because being consistent is going to change the habit” said Burrell.

