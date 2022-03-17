Bluefield downs familiar foe Wyoming East, advances to Class AA semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield boys went head-to-head with Wyoming East in the quarterfinal round of the state basketball tournament.

It was the fourth meeting between these two squads this season. The teams split their regular-season match ups, but the Warriors upset Bluefield for the sectional title at the Armory.

Bluefield was prepared for revenge at the state tournament, and they delivered -- beating Wyoming East 65-45 to advance to the semis on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.