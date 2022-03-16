Advertisement

State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys

police generic
(WAFF)
By Megan Brandl and Melinda Zosh
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed with Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop that the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are investigating an adult female having sexual relations with underage males.

Details are limited at this time, but WVVA is working on reaching out to WVSP to get more information.

