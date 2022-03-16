St. Patrick’s Day will start off wet, but will end on a drier note

MILD WITH RAIN OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure moving through the region (centered off to our southeast) continues to push rain through our region tonight. Expect showers to continue through this evening and into early Thursday morning for a while. Overnight lows will remain well above freezing, dropping into the 40s overnight.

By the afternoon tomorrow, we look drier, with only isolated lingering showers and some breaks of sun. Highs will still be very mild and Spring-like, topping off in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday will bring dry weather for most of the day, but increasing cloud cover again as a cold front approaches our area from the west.

We’ll see rain move in (mainly around sundown and after on Friday), and showers look to continue into Saturday for a while (on and off).

This front won’t’ bring as much of an air mass change, with upper 50s/low 50s still expected on Saturday.

We will drop into the 30s Saturday night, but most will stay above freezing still. At the highest elevations, we could see SOME SNOWFLAKES still mix in with any lingering moisture Saturday night, but accumulations are looking negligible.

Sunday itself will bring dry, sunny weather, and cooler temps (around normal for this time of year. For the start of Spring on Sunday, afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday night will be cool, with lows in the 30s,

A warm-up will ensue again at the beginning of next week!

Stay tuned!

