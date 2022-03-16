Rounds of rain move through the region this week

Clouds are increasing this morning and eventually, some rain showers will begin to fall. Scattered showers will enter the southern parts of our region around lunchtime and move north throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain mild as highs top off in the 50s and low 60s.

Off-and-on showers will continue overnight. Most of the rain should remain fairly light, however, some locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm tonight as lows are only expected to get down into the 40s.

Some showers are possible during the morning hours tomorrow, but most should dry up by the afternoon for St. Patrick’s Day with partly cloudy skies. We will stay mild with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and 60s.

A cold front will bring some more scattered showers for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the 60s ahead of the front and we will cool down a little for Saturday as temperatures top off in the 50s.

We will dry up but stay cool on Sunday with highs in the 50s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the very latest on WVVA.

