Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA reached out to Monroe County Superintendent Joetta Basile following multiple news tips.

Superintendent Basile says that she is aware of allegations of an assault, and referred WVVA to the West Virginia State Police for more information.

WVVA has reached out to the Union detachment and are waiting on a response.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.