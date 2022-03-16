N.C. man used Snapchat, Grindr to solicit teenagers at boarding school in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. (WVVA) - A North Carolina man, who used the social media platforms Snapchat and Grindr to target teenage boys from Southwest Virginia, pleaded guilty today to federal charges.

Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, from Warrensville, N.C., pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercion and enticement of minors.

According to court documents, Shumate used both Snapchat and Grindr to contact teenage males attending Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County, Va., and offered to provide vapes and vaping materials in exchange for the 16 and 17 year-old boys sending him sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves.

In addition to communicating online, Shumate traveled to Oak Hill Academy to deliver the vaping supplies, and also offered to provide sexual acts for the juveniles while requesting that they perform sexual acts for him.

Shumate is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21, 2022 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

