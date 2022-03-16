Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
Prosecutors say a repeat offender out of Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.
Suspect in home break-ins sentenced to prison time in Raleigh County
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a...
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
President Joe Biden will sign a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to...
LIVE: Biden signs renewed domestic violence law