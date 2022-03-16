Locals react to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address to congress

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In his address to congress this morning Zelenskyy talked about historical events that have occurred on U.S. soil like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Virginia Tech Professor Robert Denton says referencing these topics is a strategic move to gain widespread support beyond the nation’s capital.

“We need to see if that moves a little bit and it might if the public supports even more aggressive actions. So I think that’s one way this particular speech, the public can be more supportive, more latitude. Biden then might go up in terms of the poles so I think it was a very strategic, wise move on Zelenskyy’s part” said Denton.

Political Science Professor Sally Howard says the last time a foreign leader addressed congress was when French President Emmanuel Macron did during the Paris Agreement. She says having having a leader talk in this capacity, during a time of war, is unprecedented and shows how important continued U.S. support is to Zelenskyy.

“Obviously he wants as much of that coming as quickly as possible and speaking directly to congress will help to make that happen. I think he just wants to keep reiterating how critical he sees this no fly zone in the hopes that maybe he can be persuasive on that end” said Howard.

Area locals say they support Ukraine and think we should do everything we can to help the country.

”The no fly zone would help them out a lot. Just anything to help them out” said Gerald Kish of Lashmeet.

“Give them everything we can give them. Because people are getting killed over there. It’ll be a massacre, it’ll be a massacre cause they’re going to fight till the very end” said Edward Brantley.

Professor Howard says she doesn’t see the U.S. authorizing a no fly zone unless a NATO country were to get involved in the war.

