Lifeguard shortage ahead of summer season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Beckley Parks and Recreation reports having a difficult time obtaining workers for the upcoming summer season.

New River Park and Black Knight Country Club need lifeguards, concession stand workers and pool managers.

Leslie Gray Baker, the parks and recreation director for the city, said there has been shortage of workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not just here in Beckley, it’s a national trend and certainly as a parks person we’ve discussed it as we’ve gone to conferences,” said Baker. “A lot of it depends on it’s just not exactly the cool job it was back in the 60s and 70s teenagers - have other expectations.”, said Baker.

The YMCA in Beckley offers a 36-hour lifeguard training class for $250. A first class to determine a candidate’s level of experience costs $25.

More information on summer jobs at Beckley Parks and Recreation can be found at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine youth museum.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.