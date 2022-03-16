Advertisement

Lifeguard shortage ahead of summer season

Pools in Beckley are in search of staff
Beckley, West Virginia is experiencing a shortage in Summer workers.
Beckley, West Virginia is experiencing a shortage in Summer workers.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Beckley Parks and Recreation reports having a difficult time obtaining workers for the upcoming summer season.

New River Park and Black Knight Country Club need lifeguards, concession stand workers and pool managers.

Leslie Gray Baker, the parks and recreation director for the city, said there has been shortage of workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not just here in Beckley, it’s a national trend and certainly as a parks person we’ve discussed it as we’ve gone to conferences,” said Baker. “A lot of it depends on it’s just not exactly the cool job it was back in the 60s and 70s teenagers - have other expectations.”, said Baker.

The YMCA in Beckley offers a 36-hour lifeguard training class for $250. A first class to determine a candidate’s level of experience costs $25.

More information on summer jobs at Beckley Parks and Recreation can be found at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine youth museum.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway after a report of a shooting on Tuesday night.
Shooting reported after patient arrives at Raleigh General Hospital
police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys
Prosecutors say a repeat offender out of Raleigh County was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.
Suspect in home break-ins sentenced to prison time in Raleigh County
Omnis Building Technologies breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
$40 million Omnis Building Technologies facility breaks ground in Bluefield, W.Va.
WDBJ7 Photo
Three dead, including Covington Police officer, after shooting at gas station

Latest News

James Monroe High School
Reported assault under investigation at James Monroe High School
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has helped to secure 1.5 million in funding to connect trail systems...
Federal funding secured to connect trails to New River Gorge National Park
Governor Youngkin proposes gas tax holiday
police generic
State Police investigating woman allegedly committing sexual acts with under age boys